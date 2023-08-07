Governor announces expansion of state's free school meals program

The governor announced that Connecticut’s free school meals program will expand for the 2023-2024 school year.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker made the announcement Monday that the state plans to expand the state free school meals program for the 2023-2024 school year for students to receive access to breakfast and lunch at no additional cost to students or their families.

The state plans to invest $16 million of funding the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act into the program.

“This investment ensures that each student begins their day with a nourishing meal, fostering learning and growth,” Lamont said in a statement. “Additionally, removing the family portion of the cost of lunch for students eligible for reduced-price meals means more money in their pockets for other essential needs. By ensuring access to nutritious meals, we empower our students to excel academically and in all facets of life.”

About the free school meals program

Here is how the program will work:

All students in non-Community Eligibility Provision schools participating in the federal School Breakfast Program will be able to receive breakfast meals at no cost, including day students within residential childcare institutions. Approximately 114 districts participating in the SBP are eligible to receive this funding serving an estimated 177,243 eligible students.

Students who are eligible for reduced-price meals in non-CEP schools participating in the federal National School Lunch Program will be able to receive lunch at no cost, including day students within residential childcare institutions. Approximately 128 districts participating in the NSLP are eligible to receive this funding, serving an estimated 13,197 eligible students.

The governor’s office said reimbursements to districts for meals that they serve will be provided based on the approved eligibility status of each student.