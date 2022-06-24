Governor Directs State to Waive Credit, Debit Service Fees for State Agencies

The governor is directing the head of the Office of Policy and Management to waive service fees that Connecticut state agencies are required to start collecting on credit, debit, and charge card transactions under a state law that takes effect on July 1, according to the governor’s office.

“Each of us is feeling the pressure of inflation, and I am committed to reducing costs for businesses and residents where the law allows,” Lamont, who is running for re-election, said in a statement.

“By waiving these transaction fees, businesses and residents will save approximately $6 million. Our administration will be working with the General Assembly to revisit all such fees that are implemented by state statutes, and we will review arrangements that we have with credit card companies as we continue to streamline and modernize state government,” Lamont said.

The law requires state agencies that accept payments by credit, debit, or charge cards to begin charging a service fee to customers who pay by those methods beginning on July 1, the governor’s office said, and it includes a provision that allows the Office of Policy and Management to waive those fees.

A news release from the governor’s office said the governor is directing Office of Policy and Management Secretary Jeffrey Beckham to waive imposing any new fees through the end of fiscal year 2023.