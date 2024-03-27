Yale new haven health

OHS greenlights Yale New Haven Health's purchase of Prospect CT Hospitals

Although the approval is an important step, the acquisition is not yet finalized.

By Lia Holmes

NBC Connecticut

Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) gets approval for the purchase of Eastern Connecticut Health Network and WaterburyHEALTH.

The health network emphasized the collaborative efforts made with the state throughout the process to ensure continued access to care for communities in Waterbury, Manchester, and Rockville.

While the approval from Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) marks a significant milestone in the acquisition process, YNHH acknowledges that the transaction is not yet finalized.

The next step involves ongoing discussions with Prospect, focusing on resolving various outstanding details essential for the transaction's closure.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

YNHH hopes the acquisition will help expand the reach of nonprofit, academic medical services to a broader patient population across the region.

This article tagged under:

Yale new haven health
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us