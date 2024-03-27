OHS greenlights Yale New Haven Health's purchase of Prospect CT Hospitals

Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) gets approval for the purchase of Eastern Connecticut Health Network and WaterburyHEALTH.

The health network emphasized the collaborative efforts made with the state throughout the process to ensure continued access to care for communities in Waterbury, Manchester, and Rockville.

While the approval from Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) marks a significant milestone in the acquisition process, YNHH acknowledges that the transaction is not yet finalized.

The next step involves ongoing discussions with Prospect, focusing on resolving various outstanding details essential for the transaction's closure.

YNHH hopes the acquisition will help expand the reach of nonprofit, academic medical services to a broader patient population across the region.