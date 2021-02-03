connecticut department of motor vehicles

Governor Lamont to Make Announcement on New DMV Services

The governor will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon about new online Department of Motor Vehicles services.  

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to announce the launch of what his office said is a new online service that “will add convenience to customers doing business with the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles.”

DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane and Chief Operating Officer and Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Josh Geballe will take part in the news conference.

Watch the news conference live in this article at 2 p.m.

