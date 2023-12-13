Governor names nominee for commissioner of Department of Children and Families

The commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families plans to leave in January and the governor has named his nominee to take over the position.

Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes is planning to leave state service in January for the private sector.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he will nominate Jodi Hill-Lilly to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families when the General Assembly’s new session starts in February.

Hill-Lilly has worked at DCF since 1988 and serves as the agency’s deputy commissioner of administration.

The governor said she also leads the department’s initiative on racial justice and is responsible for assisting with the development and implementation of policy, training, and coaching on issues related to race and culture throughout the agency and with community partners.

When Dorantes leaves in January, Hill-Lilly will immediately begin serving as interim commissioner until the nomination goes to the legislature.

“Good leaders listen, they learn, and they remain teachable,” Hill-Lilly said in a statement. “In this world of child welfare and well-being, that means taking to heart the lived experiences of our kids, our families and our communities, and keeping our promise to remain accountable as we strive to serve their unique needs. I am grateful for the trust Governor Lamont has placed in me to follow in the footsteps of Commissioner Dorantes. My friend and my colleague of decades will be a hard act to follow, but I am committed to continuing the momentum of all we have accomplished over the last five years.”