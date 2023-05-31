Governor to Announce Bonus Payments for Childcare Workers

The governor is going to be making an announcement Wednesday about bonus payments for childcare workers.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the bonus payments would be for staff of childcare and early childhood education providers statewide.

The state budget included $70 million for the payments, according to the governor, and they are intended to help stabilize the childcare industry and support the workforce.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Bloomfield Preschool and Childcare Center in Bloomfield.