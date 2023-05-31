childcare

Governor to Announce Bonus Payments for Childcare Workers

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

The governor is going to be making an announcement Wednesday about bonus payments for childcare workers.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the bonus payments would be for staff of childcare and early childhood education providers statewide.

The state budget included $70 million for the payments, according to the governor, and they are intended to help stabilize the childcare industry and support the workforce.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Bloomfield Preschool and Childcare Center in Bloomfield.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

childcareconnecticut childcare
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us