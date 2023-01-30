Ned Lamont

Governor to Announce Plan for Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers

connecticut state capitol
The governor is going to be announcing a plan for what his office called tax relief for low-income workers in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at noon in Hartford to announce the legislative proposal that he plans to include in his state budget proposal.

No additional information was immediately available on the proposal.

The news conference will be at Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth and Family Center on Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Lamont will present the budget proposal to the General Assembly in February.

