COVID-19

Governor to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 11 A.M.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. today to provide updates on coronavirus in Connecticut.

Melissa McCaw, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, will also take part in the video conference briefing.

More on the COVID-19 Pandemic

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Global Virus Updates: May Brings Reopenings Around the Globe as Virus Toll Climbs

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Coronavirus After Effects? NY Doctor Develops Heart Disease After Recovery

Nick Cordero 8 hours ago

Broadway’s Nick Cordero’s Lungs ‘Severely Damaged’ From Coronavirus, Wife Says

Plan for Reopening Connecticut

Many businesses have been closed since late-March and on Thursday, the governor detailed some of the criteria his advisory board has recommended for reopening the state and some businesses could reopen as of May 20..

At the top of the list is a 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut. The state has seen eighth straight days of a net decline in hospitalizations, Lamont said.

The full list of criteria include:

  • 14-day decline of hospitalizations
  • Increased testing available
  • Sufficient contact tracing capacity
  • Protect high-risk populations
  • Adequate healthcare capacity
  • Adequate supply of PPE
  • Appropriate physical distancing regulations.

Lamont said he would look to open business by their ability to meet certain health risk assessments. Those businesses which can meet them will open first.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusgovernor ned lamont
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us