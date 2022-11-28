Governor to Hold News Conference About Energy Rates

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference Monday morning to talk about energy rates.

This comes after two of the state's utility companies, Eversource and United Illuminating, announced plans to increase rates.

Eversource, which serves nearly 1.3 million customers in the state, has asked the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to approve an increase that the company said could increase the electric bill for an average customer by nearly 50 percent, or $85 per month, on the supply portion of the bill.

Eversource said, if approved, the increased rates would be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023.

United Illuminating is also planning a rate increase.

After the companies announced plans to increase rates, Lamont said he'd be calling the General Assembly into a special session to adopt legislation focused on helping residents, including ensuring the state's energy assistance program has enough funding to guarantee support is available for electricity and heating oil costs.

Lawmakers convene Monday for the special session.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. and he will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford and Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman.