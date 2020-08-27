Governor to Hold News Conference on Addiction, Overdoses

The governor will hold a news conference this morning on the dangers of opioid addiction and the recent increase of overdoses in Connecticut.

Earlier this week, Sen. Richard Blumenthal revealed the startling statistic that there’s been a 22 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths in 2020. At this rate, Blumenthal said, Connecticut will surpass last year’s record of nearly 1,200 drug overdose deaths.

Health officials attributed some of the tragic numbers to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for increased funding to combat a increase in opioid overdoses this year.

The state Department of Public Health tracks data on drug overdose deaths in the state.

Blumenthal said the Hero’s Act, which is currently being considered in the U.S. Senate, could bring $3 billion to the fight against addiction.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. with Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Mark Jenkins, the director of Greater Hartford Harm Reduction; Phil Valentine, the CEO of Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery; and Rebecca Allen, director of recovery support services for CCAR.