Governor to Make Announcement on COVID-19 Emergency Relief

The governor will be holding a news conference on Wednesday morning and his office said he will be making an announcement about COVID-19 emergency relief for residents who are otherwise excluded from receiving federal assistance.

Many businesses have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has had a major impact on the state's economy and residents who are out of work.

According to the latest report from the U. S. Department of Labor, Connecticut has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, at 18 percent.

The state Department of Labor said it has provided more than $1.8 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The first phase of reopening the state started on May 20, which has allowed some businesses to resume operations.

The governor will be holding the briefing at 9 a.m. at Make the Road Connecticut in Hartford.