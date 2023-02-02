Ned Lamont

Governor to Reveal Plan to Help Residents With Medical Debt

The governor said he has plans for legislation to help residents who are struggling to pay outstanding medical bills.

He will be revealing details of his plan during a news conference Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at Urban Hope Refuge Church in Hartford to talk about a legislative proposal the plans to introduce during the 2023 session.

