Governor to Speak About Legislation to Address Vehicle Thefts

The governor is holding a news conference Tuesday about a new law to address motor vehicle thefts.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. about new legislation that the governor’s office said will allow law enforcement and the courts to “provide swifter, more effective responses to youth charged with repeated motor vehicle theft and other crimes.”

The governor’s office said the law will help connect youth with services and treatment to reduce recidivism.

In February, Republican lawmakers held a news conference in a call to increase consequences for repeat youth offenders and said they hoped to find bipartisan support.

A news release from Lamont says the legislation, Public Act 22-115, passed the House and the Senate with sweeping bipartisan majorities

The news conference will be held at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury.