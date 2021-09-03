Governor to Visit Redding After Flooding from Ida

The remnants of Ida caused massive flooding in Connecticut, some roads remain closed and power remains out in areas after the storm.

Gov. Ned Lamont will visit Redding Friday to see the flood damage.

Great Pasture Road and Sherman Turnpike in Redding remain closed because wires are down, according to police.

Town officials in Redding said about a quarter of town had no power Thursday morning, around 17 homes are still without power Friday morning and Eversource had multiple crews working through the day and night to get the power back on.

They are urging people to check restoration estimate times and make sure the outage is recorded in the utility company’s system.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Eversource was reporting around 1,200 power outages across its service area in the state.

In Simsbury, Route 315 Road is closed between Route 10 and Terry Plains Road because of flooding,

In New Milford, Route 202 is closed at Route 67, Route 7 and Bridge Street because of water over the road and the Rocky Hill Ferry is closed until further notice because of high waters.