Greenwich man arrested on voyeurism and child pornography charges

A man from Greenwich has been arrested and is facing voyeurism and child pornography charges.

The police department took Deane Flood Jr., 53, into custody after obtaining a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.

The Greenwich Police Department Special Victims Section received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line indicating that child pornography had been downloaded to a device in town.

Investigators said Flood's phone received pornographic images as well as several videos of children playing and conducting normal activities as part of their day.

But police say the videos were taken privately and appeared to be filmed in a manner that would indicate parental consent was not given.

Officers obtained search and seizure warrants for Flood's workplace, home and vehicle to search for any devices containing additional child pornography or voyeuristic images.

Flood faces charges including three counts of voyeurism and possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Anyone who believes their child may have been in contact with Flood is asked to contact investigators at 203-622-8030. Anonymous tips can be sent to the police department at TIPS@greenwichct.org or by calling the confidential tip line at 203-622-3333.