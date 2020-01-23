Grief Counselors at Schools After Death of New London Middle School Student

Grief counselors will be at schools in New London on Thursday after the death of a middle school student.

Supt. Cynthia Ritchie sent a letter Wednesday to inform parents.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that I inform you about a recent loss of one of our middle school students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this student,” Ritchie wrote.

No information was released on the child or the cause of death.

The district has crisis intervention teams trained to help students and staff to deal with the loss and counselors will be available.