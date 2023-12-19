Groton man used fake police ID to try to buy large-capacity magazines: police

State police have arrested a Groton man who is accused of trying to buy a high-capacity magazine using a fraudulent auxiliary trooper card.

They said they found several fake police IDs, a fake police badge and body armor when they searched his residence.

The investigation started on Dec. 8, when a representative of a gun shop in Aberdeen, North Carolina reached out to the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection to check on an auxiliary trooper identification card for Donald LeDuc, 56, of Groton, that was used for an online order.

The gun shop employee suspected it was fake, according to the arrest warrant.

The special licensing and firearms unit checked on it and informed investigators that LeDuc is a convicted felon with a “mental health hit for self-admission as well as conservatorship,” the warrant says.

It also says that four unaccounted-for firearms were registered to LeDuc, who is banned from possessing weapons.

When state police searched his residence, they found fake Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police and Groton town police identification, a fake police badge, ammunition and a set of body armor, the warrant says.

On Monday, state police arrested LeDuc and charged him with the illegal sale or purchase of a large-capacity magazine, impersonation of a police officer and forgery in the third degree.

Bond was set at $200,000.

He has also been charged with two counts of the illegal sale or purchase of large-capacity magazines, four counts of impersonating and officer and criminal possession.