Groton police investigating several vehicle break-ins, thefts

Groton police are investigating after several vehicle break-ins and thefts overnight.

Police said the vehicles were stolen from the Mystic/Noank section of Groton.

Police said they have reports from Prospect Street, Whitehall Avenue, Brook Street and Hillside Avenue.

They are urging residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles and secure their vehicles at all times.

If you have any information or can provide home security footage from the areas affected, call contact police at 860-441-6712.