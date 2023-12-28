Groton to reveal recommendations for improving the resilience of Downtown Mystic

The Town of Groton is ready to roll out its recommendations on how to improve the resilience of Downtown Mystic.

Members of the public are invited to attend a meeting next week to learn more about the plan and the recommended actions to prepare for coastal flooding, sea level rise, and rising temperatures.

"So that we can take action to try to keep Mystic special, but keep Mystic protected and resilient," said Megan Granato, sustainability and resilience manager for the Town of Groton.

The town has spent the last year developing a Downtown Mystic Resiliency & Sustainability Plan in response to current and future flooding risks.

The plan will include town-wide solutions along with recommendations and best practices for business owners and homeowners.

The final plan presentation meeting will be held in St. Mark's Episcopal Church on January 4 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at 15 Pearl Street in Mystic. According to Granato, public participation is essential.