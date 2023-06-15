 Group home union ends strike amid new contracts

Many healthcare union members working with individuals with disabilities will return to work after a three-week-long strike to secure new contracts with six agencies that operate group homes and day programs.

The group, the New England Health Care Employees Union, Service Employees International Union 1199NE, announced in a release Thursday that workers have agreed to two-year contracts that promise wage increases.

“We have achieved agreements that we are proud of with the six agencies. In some cases, folks are getting long overdue seniority raises up to 14% at some agencies,” union President Rob Baril said. “We know that the struggle to end poverty for long-term caregivers must continue. But the real victory is that our leaders and workers clearly understand that we are leading a movement that will eventually lift all long-term care and essential workers out of poverty.”

SEIU 1199NE reached agreements with the Connecticut care facilities Oak Hill, Mosaic, Whole Life, Network, Caring Community and Alternative Services Inc. The six facilities serve approximately 1,500 individuals with disabilities.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The strike began on May 24 and comprised over 1,700 SEIU 1199NE members.

Under the new contracts, healthcare workers will receive raises of approximately $1.25 an hour or more over the next year.

The new agreements come amid an increase in Connecticut state funding for group home and day program providers. The 2024-25 fiscal year budget set aside $150 million in Medicaid funds for long-term care providers and an additional $50 million in bonding to improve care facilities.

“I applaud the workforce and their private provider employers for working together to reach agreements on wages and benefits,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a release Thursday. “These workers provide care to some of the most vulnerable in our state, and we appreciate the services they provide. With the assistance of funding provided by the recently enacted bipartisan budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, these labor agreements will support wage increases that will help with recruitment and retention of essential staff.”

Though the chapter celebrated wage increases, union officials said it was not enough.

Pedro Zayas, communications director for the union, said in the release that caregivers will continue to fight for improved benefits, such as affordable healthcare and increased retirement funding, as well as a $25 per hour minimum wage.