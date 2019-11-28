Group to Propose Ways to Address Homelessness at Local Level

Connecticut's largest association of cities and towns plans to come up with ways to combat and end homelessness at the municipal level.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has formed a new Homelessness Prevention Task Force, which includes municipal leaders, advocates, the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness and Sustainable CT, a voluntary program that encourages communities to embark on sustainability projects, such as community gardens and water conservation efforts.

Led by the mayors of New Britain and Milford, the group will provide local leaders with a menu of "coordinated, voluntary actions" to become better equipped to address the homelessness issue, including a model resolution that municipalities can adopt.

CCM Executive Director Joe DeLong says it's the group's "duty" to use its resources to bring together its members to help solve problems.

