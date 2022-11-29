Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed

A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools.

The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.

The event is 100% anonymous and no ID is required. All guns will be accepted, but cash will only be given for working guns.

Guns must be delivered unloaded in the trunk of a car. Ammunition will be accepted, but no payment will be given.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The payment is as follows:

BB, pellet, paint and air-powered guns: $10

Rifles, shotguns or Derringer-type guns: $50

Handguns (revolvers and pistols): $150

Assault weapons (as determined by NHPD): $250

Any ammunition brought to the event must be delivered in a separate bag.

Authorities remind residents that anyone dropping off a gun will not be charged will illegal possession of that gun.

Event organizers said after the guns have been surrendered and vetted by the police department, they are rendered inoperable, cut into pieces and donated to Swords to Plowshares Northeast.

Parts from the weapons are then repurposed into various gardening tools, according to the city. The finished tools are donated to local community gardens, agricultural high schools or used as donation incentives in neighborhoods.

The event in New Haven is part of a larger national effort also taking place in over 30 other locations across the country on the same day.