Guy Fieri show ‘Best Bite in Town' to feature New Haven

Guy Fieri has a new Food Network show, “Best Bite in Town,” and New Haven will be featured.

Episode seven is all about New Haven.

“Guy Fieri unleashes Noah Cappe, Jet Tila and Tiffani Faison on New Haven, Connecticut, where they embark on a fun-filled journey to sample the most amazing food in the city's most acclaimed restaurants. They hit all the highlights, from burgers and hot honey pizza to hot chicken and empanadas, ultimately choosing one dish each to set before Guy's panel of esteemed judges,” the description says.

In each episode a team, called a “Bite Club” will visit six of the most popular food spots in each city, then nominate three dishes for a panel of culinary judges to determine the Best Bite In Town, according to the Food Channel website.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Which three will they be?

The show will air at 9 p.m. on Friday.