Hamden Mayor Sends Plea for Residents to Stay Home

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng sent a message Wednesday pleading with residents to stay home as the coronavirus crisis intensifies in their area.

"I am pleading with you on behalf of all of our residents and their families, and for the safety of our first responders who are facing extreme exposure every single day as they work to keep us safe, along with the medical services and public safety that we need and count on," Leng wrote.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 142 Hamden residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and two have died, according to data released by the state. At a virtual town hall Wednesday, officials said town hall had to be closed for a deep cleaning after an employee came to work sick, suspected of having COVID-19. They are waiting on test results, and several other employees may have to self-quarantine.

Hamden fire officials said they are responding to an increasing number of COVID-19 related calls.

The mayor is calling on residents to take social distancing seriously, and leave their homes only for essential trips. The city is offering many services online, and has dropboxes available for business that cannot be done virtually.

"In order to keep yourself, the people you love and our neighbors and their loved ones safe we have to act right now," Leng wrote.

City officials also noted they've seen gloves and masks thrown on the ground in parking lots and in the canal. The public is reminded to dispose of these items properly.