Hamden Police Ramps Up Patrol This Halloween Due to Uptick in Gun Violence

Hamden Police is increasing patrol this Halloween in response to an uptick in gun violence over the past several days.

Officials said they're expanding their Halloween operational plan to the remainder of the weekend in direct response to the recent uptick in violence.

The ramped-up efforts will include bicycle patrols, motorcycle units and further deployment of the Crime Deterrent Unit, authorities announced.

The additional units will supplement patrol officers in increasing overall visibility, deterring criminal activity and increasing public safety, police said.

Since Friday, three instances of gun violence have been reported in Hamden. Last night, officials said shots were fired at a car with a 2-year-old inside.

Anyone with information and/or video surveillance related to gun violence this past week is asked to contact police at 203-230-4000. Tips can remain confidential.

