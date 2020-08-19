Hamden

Hamden Woman Comes Home to Find Burglar Cooking Food: Police

Police said the man cut a screen to get in and stole jewelry and electronics.

A Hamden woman came home Tuesday morning to find a burglar cooking food in her microwave and drinking beverages from her refrigerator and she chased him off, according to police.

Police said they were called to Rockwood Road home around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and determined that the man got in by cutting a window screen and he took jewelry and electronics, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Levenduski of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4056.

