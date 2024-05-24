Hartford artists, musicians gather to kick off summer slate of events

On Friday the Greater Hartford Arts Council kicked off its summer events alongside artists, musicians and local elected officials.

“Every weekend there’s something happening that’s a large public event and even smaller events though our organization,” said the CEO of the council Dr. Shelley Best.

The council created Hartford Creates, which received $3 million in grant funding from the city of Hartford through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It an investment in one of the things that makes Hartford so great, which is our art scene,” said Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

The events will run through September and include The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, the West Indian festival, Pride, and a number of parades.

“It’s a way for us to have a reason for us to come together as community,” said Best. “We’re still healing and overcoming the pandemic.”

Since 2022, Hartford Creates has created over three thousand jobs for artists in the city. The artists are musicians, photographers, visual artists and many more disciplines.

“Without a doubt the arts make a difference for economic development,” said Best.

The council says they’ve seen a return on the city’s initial investment and it estimates the city will see a $27 million return.