Thousands attend 2024 Branford Father's Day Road Race

Father's Day in Branford means hitting the pavement.

"We love running. We do the walk also. We enjoy it. It's just a tradition that we've had for many, many years," said Francisco Rivera, of Branford.

The 2024 Branford Father's Day Road Race started in 1978. Organizers say more than 2,000 runners signed up for it this year.

"2,200 participants, and because it's a family day, there will be over 5,000 people here on the green," said John Bysiewicz, event coordinator and the Lt. Governor's brother.

Bysiewicz helps plan the Branford Road Race, one of the largest road races in the state. Runners had the option to do a 5-mile race, a 1-mile fun run, or a two-mile walk.

"I've been running it since 1980, and so it's very meaningful for me. I've only missed two since 1980," said Robert Zampano, of Branford.

Zampano has done this race with his youngest daughter for last several years.

"We know every year we're running the Father's Day Road Race with our dad by our side," said Hannah, Zampano's daughter. "It's something we've always looked forward to as kids and now as adults coming back home for it."

The race also closes out the Branford Festival with food trucks and vendors. Participants say it's like celebrating Father's Day with the whole community.

"I'm from New York, and I've been doing this for 39 years," said Toni Rivera, of Branford.

The race raises money for several organizations, including the American Parkinson Disease Association and Camp Rising Sun in Branford, a camp for kids who have faced a cancer diagnosis.

"We love to do it as a family. It's a really nice thing to do together," said Claudia Auerbach, of New Milford.