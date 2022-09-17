Hartford Athletic, Non-Profit Help Give Back to Ukraine

It has been over seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The community in Hartford continues showing an outpouring of support for the war torn country.

It was Ukrainian night at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford as the Hartford Athletic took on the Las Vegas Lights FC.

Maidan United, a nonprofit organization based in Hartford, hosted the special event to raise money for medical supplies that will be shipped to Ukraine.

“Every dollar that goes to us, we know exactly where it’s going to end up and it’s going to end up in a hospital, it’s going to end up with soldiers, its going to end up with Ukrainian medics,” Natasha Sazonova, volunteer with Maidan United, explained.

Natasha says a portion of the ticket sales bought through the organization will go toward helping the devastated country.

Sazonova is from Ukraine and says some of her family and friends are still overseas.

“I just want to thank everyone in Connecticut for staying with Ukraine. Connecticut people have been so amazing,” Sazonova added.