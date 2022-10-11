Hartford

Hartford Considers Study of Opening City-Owned Grocery Store in North End

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

Should the City of Hartford open its own grocery store?

That’s a question some are asking in hopes of bringing a full-service grocery store to the city’s North End.

Right now, it does not have one and efforts to get a company to open one have so far not been successful.

A couple of city councilors introduced a resolution calling for a study to be done to see how a city-owned store would work.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Tuesday, the full council voted to send the idea to a committee to consider.

“I feel like a city should do what its people need. And in some places, that’s a grocery store and in some places, it’s not. It has been done,” said Josh Michtom, WF – Hartford City Councilman.

Councilors say so-called “food deserts” – like the North End – make it harder for people to buy fresh and affordable food.

Local

Hartford 42 mins ago

Hartford Tenants Demand City Holds Landlords Accountable for Apartment Conditions

Bolton 54 mins ago

Man Seriously Injured After ‘Active Disturbance' in Bolton

That access is important, including for people’s health.

If the study is eventually approved, it could take months and at this point, the cost is not known.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HartfordGROCERY STORENorth End
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us