Hartford Considers Study of Opening City-Owned Grocery Store in North End

Should the City of Hartford open its own grocery store?

That’s a question some are asking in hopes of bringing a full-service grocery store to the city’s North End.

Right now, it does not have one and efforts to get a company to open one have so far not been successful.

A couple of city councilors introduced a resolution calling for a study to be done to see how a city-owned store would work.

On Tuesday, the full council voted to send the idea to a committee to consider.

“I feel like a city should do what its people need. And in some places, that’s a grocery store and in some places, it’s not. It has been done,” said Josh Michtom, WF – Hartford City Councilman.

Councilors say so-called “food deserts” – like the North End – make it harder for people to buy fresh and affordable food.

That access is important, including for people’s health.

If the study is eventually approved, it could take months and at this point, the cost is not known.