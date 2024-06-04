Hartford

Hartford gardener offering free plants and knowledge to the community

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Travis Stewart lives in Hartford’s South End and on Preston Street, his house has a backyard garden.

“I’m doing squash, kale, snake peas, tomatoes, peppers, collards, okra, and garlic,” he said.

He also raises chickens, rabbits, fish, and is planning to start a honeybee hive soon. Stewart believes everyone should have a garden and is giving away free plants outside his house to help people start.

“I’m trying to do 200 plants,” he said. “Giving away as much as I possibly can.”

NBC Connecticut last connected with Stewart in 2022 for Connecticut in Color, but since then his garden has grown. He says he’s gained a wealth of knowledge about soil and composting and now he wants to share what he’s learned with the community.

“You see the joy and expression on their face,” said Stewart. “That really makes me feel good and it keeps me wanting to do more.”

He plans to expand his gardens and shared his ideas about participating in the farm to table space.

“I want to mimic what I have here in a much larger space,” he said. “I love when people enjoy my stuff. That’s like the biggest joy and satisfaction.”

Stewart is inviting anyone interested in getting a free plant to his house at 52 Preston Street in Hartford. He will also be hosting a chicken butcher workshop on June 16.

