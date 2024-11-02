Hartford HealthCare offers free healthcare services to those in need

Hartford HealthCare is offering free healthcare services to those in need in Connecticut on Saturday.

The event called Hartford HealthCare's Medical Mission is happening at seven locations across the state.

The locations include:

Backus Hospital at Norwich Free Academy in Norwich

Windham Hospital at Windham Community and Senior Center in Willimantic

Hartford Hospital at Hartford Public High School in Hartford

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital at Vogel-Wetmore School in Torrington

The Hospital of Central Connecticut at John Barry Elementary School in Meriden

MidState Medical Center at Roosevelt Early Learning Center in New Britain

St. Vincent's Medical Center at Cesar Batalla School in Bridgeport

There, people will find a variety of free healthcare services. Those services include behavioral health screenings, lab tests, glasses, food, nutritional counseling and prescriptions.

Hartford HealthCare is also offering more than 23,000 coats, boots, hats and gloves across the seven sites.

Last year, the event helped more than 2,000 people of all ages.

Some people were taken to the hospital for more advanced care.

"Our effort today is to demonstrate that we can come together and serve our community. It takes a village, and that's what you see here. That's what happening. But we don't want to make a splash in the pan, we want to continue this mission every year," said Bimal Patel, President of Hartford Hospital, Hartford region.

Saturday marks the second annual Hartford HealthCare Medical Mission. All services are free and no insurance is required.