Hartford HealthCare to Hold COVID-10 Briefing

Hartford HealthCare, which has several hospitals and medical centers across the state, will be holding a briefing this morning about COVID-19.

Hartford HealthCare will provide an update and discuss a collaboration with EMS against COVID-19.

Hartford Healthcare officials will also discuss the Emergency Critical Care Curriculum Program, which they said is one of three active “Emergency Critical Care and Resuscitation Clinical Fellowship” programs in the country. 

They said it was developed three years ago to combat the rise in the volume of critically ill patients in the Emergency Department.  

The Hartford Healthcare briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

