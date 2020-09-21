Hartford HealthCare to Launch Statewide Flu Shot Campaign

Hartford HealthCare is going to be kicking off what it says will be a massive statewide flu shot campaign.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that getting a flu vaccine this season will be "more important than ever."

The CDC believes it is likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading. It is recommended that anyone over the age of 6 months gets the flu vaccine.

Public health leaders and doctors want residents to lower the risk of significant flu outbreaks this fall and winter as they prepare for the potential surge of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hartford HealthCare will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday on avoiding a “twindemic” of COVID-19 and the flu.

The same measures that are recommended for reducing the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face masks, may also help limit the impact of cold and flu season.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, the chief clinical officer for Hartford HealthCare and Keith Grant, the senior system director of infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare will take part in the news conference.

The Hartford HealthCare website says that Hartford HealthCare Medical Group has vaccines available in all primary care offices across the state, including high-dose vaccines for seniors and urges people to call their doctor’s office to schedule a flu shot.

And there are 18 Hartford HealthCare GoHealth Urgent Care centers.

The state Department of Public Health says that after you are vaccinated, it takes about two weeks for your body to make antibodies to protect you from the flu, so the earlier you get vaccinated, the better.

It also posted a link to VaccineFinder on its website to help find locations to get a vaccine.