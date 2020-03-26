domestic violence prevention

Hartford Highlights Resources for Victims of Domestic Abuse

Domestic violence ribbon
Shutterstock

The City of Hartford and Internal House are reminding domestic abuse victims that there are resources available to them if they need help.

Experts have raised concerns that the strains of the coronavirus pandemic could lead to more frequent or more intense incidents of domestic violence.

Interval House has a 24/7 bilingual crisis hotline operated through CT Safe Connect. You can reach that hotline at 888-774-2900.

Hartford residents are encouraged to check in with anyone in their circle who could be at risk of domestic abuse.

“The coronavirus pandemic is affecting our community in many ways, and we are very concerned that the isolation of social distancing combined with economic harm and uncertainty could put victims of domestic violence at greater risk,” said Mayor Luke Bronin in a statement.  “We want all of our residents to know that support and intervention services like Interval House are fully available to them, and our Police Department is continuing to work hand in hand with domestic violence advocates."

Other resources include the National Domestic Violence Hotline available at 1-800-799-7233, by texting LOVEIS to 22522, or its online chat line available here. There is also an Anti-Violence Project hotline available for LGBTQ+ individuals at 212-714-114.

This article tagged under:

domestic violence preventiondomestic violencedomestic abuse
