Hartford

Hartford Man Charged in Deadly Christmas Day Crash

hartford police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly crash on Christmas Day.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Jenkins is facing charges including second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment after a crash that killed 67-year-old James Hippolytes of Hartford.

Police say on December 25, 2020, officers responded to Collins Street near Sigourney Street for reports of a serious car crash.

Local

nursing homes 35 mins ago

Fully Vaccinated Nursing Home Residents Can Now Get Hugs

food insecurity 43 mins ago

Need For Emergency Food Distribution Continues Across The State

Officers on scene said they located a black Chevrolet Malibu and a grey Nissan Sentra that had collided at the intersection.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to officials, the driver of the Sentra, later identified as Hippolytes, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Jenkins, who was driving the Malibu, was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Jenkins was arrested and charged Thursday. He is currently being held on bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us