Hartford mayor's chief of staff is leaving the job

The chief of staff for Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam has announced she is leaving the job later this month.

The city said Yahaira Escribano will leave her position on April 12. She is reportedly leaving due to "a change of personal circumstances."

"As a proud Hartford native born and raised, it has been an absolute honor to serve my city and community at this level. Working alongside Mayor Arulampalam and city staff to establish transformative initiatives has been one of my greatest privileges," she said.

Mayor Arulampalam described Escribano as being his right hand for the past two-and-a-half years.

“In her time at City Hall we have accomplished a whole lot, standing up a new Office of Violence Prevention, a Department of Sports & Recreation, a Business One-Stop, a number of significant housing initiatives, and submitting our first budget. None of those things could have happened without her counsel and tireless leadership inside City Hall. Regardless of what role she is in, Yahaira will continue to be my close friend and trusted advisor," the mayor said.

Once Ecribano leaves, James Woulfe will be taking over the chief of staff position. Escribano is expected to help with the transition at City Hall.

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of Chief of Staff, and to serve the city that I love in this new capacity. I am committed to working alongside Mayor Arulampalam and his team to support all of Hartford’s great neighborhoods and address the pressing issues facing city residents," Woulfe said in part.

Woulfe has lived in Hartford for more than 10 years and is currently the Assistant Vice President at the Travelers Institute, which is the public policy and education division of Travelers.

He is also the Vice Chair of the Hartford Housing Authority, an appointed Commissioner of the Metropolitan District Commission and served as the Chairman of the Hartford Charter Revision Commission.

“I’ve known James since we were in law school together, and had the pleasure of working with James in a number of capacities – all of which demonstrated his clear commitment to improving Hartford and supporting its residents," Mayor Arulampalam said about Woulfe.

Arulampalam was sworn in as Mayor of Hartford in January.