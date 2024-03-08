Hartford, New Haven to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend

Both Hartford and New Haven are gearing up for St. Patrick's Day festivities this weekend, with thousands expected to descend on the cities to celebrate their Irish heritage.

In Hartford, the 52nd Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, starting at the State Capitol and ending at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch.

Downtown businesses are anticipating big crowds, and say it's a day they look forward to all year.

“It’s kind of the kickoff to the spring and summer season," said Erin Sweeney, manager at Vaughn's Public House.

Sweeney said the Irish pub will be opening at 8 a.m. to serve breakfast, and will have live music too. The popular spot sees so many paradegoers each year, it's hard for them to estimate. It's their 20th year celebrating on Pratt Street.

“Twenty or 30 kegs of Guinness worth," Sweeney said. “We’ll have a line at 8, but it’s great. People are in and out. People like to bop around all day."

Down the street at The Brownstone, they're anticipating long lines and tailgaters early Saturday morning.

“We have actually people tailgating outside at like 7 a.m.," said Julia Coleman, bartender at The Brownstone on Asylum Street. “It brings a lot of people in here. It’s good for Hartford."

Hartford police will be out in full force, and said they're expecting a fun, safe day for all attendees.

“We’re expecting up to 30,000 people so we’ll be very busy," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert. “We’re here. We’re fully staffed. We have a great department. This isn’t our first parade, this isn’t our first event. We do this all the time, so, we’re here."

Boisvert recommends attendees come to the city early, as roads will be shut down for the parade starting at 9:30 a.m. and reopening at 3 p.m.

At 9:30 a.m. road closures will be:

Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street

Hungerford Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Oak Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and Buckingham Street

Trinity Street entire length Capitol Avenue exit ramp from I-84 East

At 10:40 a.m. road closures will be:

Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Main Street

Main Street between Buckingham Street and Church Street

Asylum Street between Main Street and Spruce Street

Ford Street entire length Conlin Whitehead Highway @ Columbus Blvd. Exit (exit ramp will be open)

If you're in for more celebrating on Sunday, New Haven's St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. The route starts at Chapel Street and continues toward the Green and onto Church Street. The route disburses by Orange Street.