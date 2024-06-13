Hartford

Hartford non-profit receives $10,000 from Blue Hills Civic Association after string of robberies

Hartford’s Angel of Edgewood received a $10,000 check from the Blue Hills Civic Association on Thursday after the non-profit experienced multiple break-ins over the last few weeks.

By Dave Peck

NBC Universal, Inc.

“It is a great honor for me to present a check for $10,000 to the Angel of Edgewood,” said Blue Hills Civic Association Chief Operating Officer Victoria Fennell.

A $10,000 check led to a renewed sense of hope for Angel of Edgewood Founder Jendayi Scott-Miller on Thursday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“I immediately began tearing up,” Scott-Miller said.

“The Angel of Edgewood has been a blessing of hope within our community and with this $10,000 grant, her building has been secured,” said CT Sen. Doug McCrory (D - Hartford).

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Scott-Miller has run her community non-profit out of a warehouse in Hartford for two years, but the last two weeks have been some of the toughest yet.

“Each day, every hour was different emotions. It was 'I quit,' to 'I’m not going to quit.' It was a lot of ups and downs,” she said.

Two weeks in a row, Scott-Miller said she arrived at her warehouse only to find her inventory - from TVs to children's toys - ransacked and robbed.

Local

Hamden 6 mins ago

Dog rescued from Sleeping Giant State Park following snake bite

UConn 11 mins ago

UConn coach Dan Hurley offered free food for life for staying in Storrs

The Hartford Police Department says it has identified a person of interest.

“Initially we believed that the burglars were coming in for copper not knowing that when they got here, they hit the jackpot. They thought this was an empty warehouse,” Scott-Miller said.

On Thursday, Hartford’s Blue Hills Civic Association presented Angel of Edgewood with the check in order to purchase better security at their facility.

“I didn’t really think I could go any further. They had really struck me to the core and it was the community members, it was our donors or sponsors, our legislators and everyone in between who has refueled me to keep going,” Scott-Miller said.

For a non-profit that supports the community, she said the community support has been the silver lining.

“This isn’t our organization. It’s not mine. It belongs to the community. It belongs to everyone who has poured into us getting here at this point so I’m just really proud of the connections that have come out of this,” she said.

Angel of Edgewood also received an additional $2,000 from the Maria Sanchez Foundation that will also go towards security.

Scott-Miller said the installation for those systems has already begun.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us