An investigation is underway after a teen gun shot victim showed up at an area hospital Saturday morning.

According to police a 19-year-old girl came into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers said the gunshot was non-life threatening.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of Bond Street.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).