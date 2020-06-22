Hartford

Hartford Police Are Receiving Hundreds of Fireworks Complaints Per Day

hartford police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Hartford police have been receiving hundreds of complaints per day about people setting off fireworks and they are asking residents to call a dedicated line to report fireworks issues.

Hartford police said they have been receiving more than 200 calls per day with reports of illegal fireworks being used in the city.

Other than sprinklers and fountains that are sold in stores, fireworks are illegal in Connecticut, Hartford police reminded residents.

They are asking people to respect their neighbors and said people with PTSD, as well as babies, children, elderly and pets are among those who have to endure the late-night noise.

They are asking people to call the dedicated line for firework complaints at 860-757-0000 or the firework text line at 860-294-8233.

