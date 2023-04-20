4 People Shot, 2 Critically Injured, in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot, two of whom have life-threatening injuries, in Hartford Thursday night, according to police.

A shooting on Huntington Street left two people in critical condition. It's unclear whether or not all four people were shot in the same area.

The extent of injuries for the other two people are unknown at this time.

NBC Connecticut Hartford Police investigate a shooting on Huntington Street.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.