Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Wethersfield Avenue Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened at 530 Wethersfield Avenue, and officers pursued a vehicle believed to be involved from the scene.

The driver has been detained.

Shooting investigation, 530 Wethersfield Ave. Pursuit initiated moments after incident. Driver detained. MCD/CSD on scene. More info shortly. Please be patient. -LT.PC pic.twitter.com/a5aPMCdcmr — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 26, 2020

Details on injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.