Hartford Police Investigates Overnight Homicide

Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the area of Babcock Street after dispatch received a call about an unresponsive male in a car.

When investigators arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to detectives, life saving measures were taken at the scene before transporting the man to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead at that hospital.

The road was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Hartford police.

