Hartford police issue traffic advisories ahead of services to honor fallen Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten

Arrangements are being finalized for the services for Hartford Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten, the officer killed in an on duty crash September 6.

Some people who can't make the services over the weekend, stopped by Hartford Police Headquarters Thursday to pay their respects.

“This is really sad and it's real,” said Jeff Gould, of West Hartford.

Police released traffic advisories for both Friday and Saturday. The wake for Detective Garten is happening at Dunkin' Park in Hartford Friday starting at 2 p.m. It is open to the public. Police are warning that roads around the park will be closed Friday night including:

Market Street

Pleasant Street

Trumbull Street

Main Street

The celebration of life is taking place at the XL Center in Hartford Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Police are again warning of traffic delays, but also “no-parking” orders and road closures around the XL Center Saturday, to include the following roads:

Market Street

Pleasant Street

Trumbull Street

Church Street

Ann Uccello Street

Allyn Street

Main Street

Wethersfield police will shut down several streets Saturday during the funeral and procession. The closures will occur between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The following roads will be closed:

Main Street between Marsh Street and State Street

Marsh Street from I-91 to Main Street

Hartford Avenue in the area of Main Street

Broad Street in the area of Marsh Street

Additional temporary closures will happen at the following locations:

Silas Deane Highway at Route 5/15 and Jordan Lane

Hartford Avenue between Jordan Lane and State Street

State Street from Hartford Avenue to Main Street

Hartford police say they are thanking the public for the outpouring of support and they expecting a large turnout for both services.