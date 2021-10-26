Hartford Police Officer Recovering After Being Shot at While in Vehicle

A Hartford police officer is recovering after being shot at while in her vehicle early Tuesday morning, police said.

The officer was on patrol around 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot at 1921 Main Street when a man, later identified as Jose Cajigas, walked up her police cruiser, police said.

The officer believed Cajigas needed assistance and while she was trying to engage with him, he pulled out a gun and fired through the driver's side window, according to police.

Police said the gunfire barely missed officer, who suffered abrasions on her face when her window shattered.

Cajigas ran away and the officer called for backup, police said. After a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody. Police said they recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

"This was an unprovoked attack on one of our officers that was trying to provide assistance to her attacker," said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody. "It puts a spotlight on the dangers Police officers face, even in some of the most routine situations. I am thankful that she showed bravery and quick-thinking to escape her attacker while keeping him in sight until her fellow officers could assist."

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to officers.

Cajigas, 31, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm, police said.

He is being held on a $2 million bond, according to police.