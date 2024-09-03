Hartford police to hold vigil Friday to mark 1 year since death of Det. Bobby Garten in the line of duty

Hartford police will be holding a candlelight vigil on Friday to mark one year since Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten died in the line of duty.

Garten died Sept. 6, 2023 at the age of 34 when a driver who was fleeing from a traffic stop hit the police cruiser Garten was in. His partner, Brian Kearney, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The two were part of the Hartford Police Department's Street Crimes Unit in the city's North End. They were responsible for taking some of the most dangerous criminals off the streets of Hartford.

The teen accused of fleeing the traffic stop and causing the fatal crash faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, first-degree assault, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Friday's vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex at 253 High Street in Hartford.