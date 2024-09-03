Hartford

Hartford police to hold vigil Friday to mark 1 year since death of Det. Bobby Garten in the line of duty

Hartford Police and NBC Connecticut

Hartford police will be holding a candlelight vigil on Friday to mark one year since Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten died in the line of duty.

Garten died Sept. 6, 2023 at the age of 34 when a driver who was fleeing from a traffic stop hit the police cruiser Garten was in. His partner, Brian Kearney, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The two were part of the Hartford Police Department's Street Crimes Unit in the city's North End. They were responsible for taking some of the most dangerous criminals off the streets of Hartford.

The teen accused of fleeing the traffic stop and causing the fatal crash faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, first-degree assault, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday's vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex at 253 High Street in Hartford.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us