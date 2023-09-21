Hartford

Teen accused in crash that killed Hartford Police Detective Garten charged with manslaughter, DUI

Hartford Police cruiser with a wreath
NBC Connecticut

State police have charged the teen who is accused of crashing into a Hartford police cruiser, killing Hartford Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten and injuring  Officer Brian Kearney, with manslaughter, driving under the influence and additional charges.

State police served 18-year-old Richard Barrington with a warrant Thursday, charging him with manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, disobeying the direction of an officer resulting in death, driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.  

Police said he was fleeing other police officers during a traffic stop when he struck the cruiser on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Police said Kearney was hospitalized for eight days before he was released.

Barrington was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

