Hartford Public Schools Take Safety Precautions Following Threats

Hartford Public Schools are taking precautions to ensure students and staff are safe while inside schools.

It comes after district leaders, including the superintendent, were on the receiving end of some threats.

The district announced that the decision is out of an abundance of caution. For the last few weeks, school safety and Hartford police officers have been in and around schools.

Parents like Jasmine Martinez tell NBC Connecticut she agrees with the district's decision to err on the side of caution after the school threats.

"It makes me feel a lot better that my kids are safe," said Martinez. "It's very unfortunate that the superintendent was threatened."

The district found out that a school nurse allegedly made comments about LGBTQ students on social media. An investigation began and that nurse was placed on administrative leave on March 28.

The school system mentioned that since the suspension, there were "dishonest, biased and hostile" coverage about their medical policies.

"No one in schools can administer any medication, our medical personnel cannot administer medication without a doctors order, without parental authorization," said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent with Hartford Public Schools.

We spoke exclusively with Hartford's Superintendent for the first time since those threats were made towards district leaders.

"A collision of feelings and thoughts as I think about ensuring that we all stay safe and we continue to support our students," said Torres-Rodriguez.

Since the decision to place a school nurse on administrative leave, the district tells us they received 50 emails, phone calls and voice messages ranging from borderline harassment to threats of physical and violent harm.

On Tuesday night, parents, students and LGBTQ advocates showed up to a Board of Education meeting to show their support of the district's decision to stand with students.

During Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting, the superintendent reassured parents that the school system is focused on the well-being of students.

"This board and I and our staff will continue to focus on an anti-racist and anti-bias training that work is actually never ending," said Torres-Rodriguez. "This includes accepting students' identity, whatever they may be and making sure our students feel safe both physically and emotionally.”

The district tells NBC Connecticut that the nurse is still on administrative leave and the investigation remains active.