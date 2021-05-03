Hartford Public Schools To Offer Summer Programs for 10,000 students

Hartford students who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic can expect to receive help this summer.

It's all a part of Hartford Public Schools effort to help student retention as many students have had to pivot constantly throughout the last year.

"We really want to expand the learning opportunities for students beyond the regular school year," said Dr. Leslie Torres Rodriguez, superintendent of Hartford Public Schools. "We really wanted to be mindful to have students not only get to know their peers, their teachers, and their school community."

Beginning this summer, the district will offer summer programs across the district at 30 schools across the district. Typically, summer programming is only offered at 12 schools. The goal is to help students with their writing, reading, math and science skills in the morning. In the afternoon, students will continue to develop their arts skills.

High school students will have the opportunity to earn credit in the credit recovery program while also exploring careers and job-ready skills.

Federal funding will help with the district's three-year plan to help students recover from the pandemic. The city established an educational task force to help coordinate programs for kids in the community.

"We really wanted to help with connections and allow kids a chance to get out of the house and doing something positive while catching up on their learning," said Timothy Sullivan, the superintendent of CREC Magnet Schools. "We really have to recapture their attention and get them to focus on wanting to do well in school."

Shaquasia Goldsby has two daughters who attend Hartford Public Schools and she believes summer programming goes a long way.

"I've been seeking tutoring for my child so I know that there are children who are suffering," said Goldsby. "I think it's very important and it's needed."

For more information about registration for Hartford public schools, click here.

For more information about registration for CREC Magnet schools, click here.